|
|
CHESTERFIELD, Leanne May (SPROULE) Taken 09 July 2019, aged 43 Years Deeply loved Mother of Jackson and Mackenzie. Deeply loved Wife of Simon. Daughter to Allen and Lyn, Sister to Geoffrey, Barbara and Sally (Dec). Friend to All. "Blessed they that mourn, for they shall be comforted" Family and friends of LEANNE are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held graveside at Moss Vale Cemetery on Friday (July 19, 2019) appointed to commence at 2.00pm. Family would like everyone to wear some purple and in lieu of flowers, donations to Southern Highlands Cancer Centre would be appreciated. Afternoon tea will be provided at Moss Vale Golf Club from 3.30pm. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb
Published in Southern Highland News from July 15 to July 17, 2019