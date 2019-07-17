Home
Lindsay HANCOCK

Lindsay HANCOCK Notice
HANCOCK, Lindsay 21.11.1940 - 10.7.2019 Late of Werai Beloved partner of Jean. Previous husband and friend of Bev. Loving father of Bill, Lindy and Kevin. Loving grandfather and great grandfather. Beloved brother of Rosemary and Gloria (dec) and loving uncle of their children. Family and friends of LINDSAY are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Camelia Room at Moss Vale Services Club on Friday (July 19, 2019) appointed to commence at 11.00am. Followed by a private cremation. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb



Published in Southern Highland News on July 17, 2019
