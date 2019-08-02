|
|
HOUGHTON, Lyn July 30, 2019. Late of Mittagong. Loving mother of Sharon, Nadine, Terry and their partners. Loved grandmother of Daniel, Nathan, Ryan, Riley and their partners. Great grandmother of Jasmine and Elsie and sister of Les, Pauline and Stuart. Family and friends of LYN are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St Jude's Anglican Church, Bendooley Street, Bowral on Monday (August 5, 2019) appointed to commence at 11.00am. Followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Diabetes Foundation Australia or the Dialysis Unit at Bowral Hospital would be appreciated. A donation box will be available at the church. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb
Published in Southern Highland News on Aug. 2, 2019