EVERS - Marilyn Late of Bundanoon and formerly of Young. Passed away peacefully at home with her family, on July 28, 2019. Dearly loved wife of John. Loving Mother of Kim, Dan, Luke, Tess and Bec. Cherished Marnie of Austin, Thomas and Isla. Aged 67 years Remembered always for her love of life and kindness to others Mass of Thanksgiving will be celebrated for the life of Marilyn at St. Brigid's Catholic Church Hill Street, Bundanoon on Tuesday, (August 6, 2019) to commence at 11am. At the conclusion of Mass the cortege will proceed to the Bundanoon Cemetery. SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS FUNERALS 415 Argyle Street, Moss Vale Phone 4869 2888
Published in Southern Highland News on July 31, 2019
