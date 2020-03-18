Home
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
G Beavan Funerals Chapel
34 Station Street
Bowral
Mary HART

HART, Mary Passed away at home surrounded by family. Aged 65 years Treasured wife, mum, nan and sister. "Loved and Missed" The Funeral Service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at G Beavan Funerals Chapel, 34 Station Street, Bowral on Thursday 19th March 2020, commencing at 11.00am. A private cremation will take place. At the request of family no flowers, donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Garvin Institute of Medical Research.



Published in Southern Highland News on Mar. 18, 2020
