Maureen Elizabeth Townsing (nee Eccleston) 7 July 1944 - 22 May 2020 Passed away peacefully at Campbelltown Hospital on 22 May 2020 after a short illness aged 75 years. Maureen has been married to Bud Townsing for 52 years. Bud and Maureen met and married in 1967 and remain totally in love. Maureen was the most wonderful mother to Matthew and Elizabeth and mother-in-law to Theresa and James. Maureen has 4 amazing grandchildren, Charlie, Olivia, Emily and Evie. Maureen is survived by her treasured siblings Michael, Sharon and Paul. Loved by her brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces. Maureen grew up with her parents Walter and Eileen Eccleston, mainly around Thirlmere NSW. Maureen was a person of many interests, including historic houses, town planning, history, gardening, book collecting and her adored pets. Maureen has been active in many causes and leaves a legacy of achievements. Sincere thanks to to the staff at Campbelltown Hospital that cared for Maureen.
Published in Southern Highland News from May 27 to May 28, 2020