CABBAN, Michael Thomas June 28, 2019. Late of Mittagong. Dearly beloved son of Ann & Tom (dec). Brother of Christine, David and Jan (dec). Father of Henry and Douglas. Forever In Our Hearts Family and friends of MICHAEL are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at Highlands Baptist Church on Friday (July 5, 2019) appointed to commence at 11.00am. Following the service a light lunch will be provided at the Church. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb



Published in Southern Highland News on July 3, 2019
