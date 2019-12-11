|
LANE, Natalie Anne (nee Geddes) December 3, 2019. Late of Kanahooka. Dearly loved wife of Tim. Loved mother of Declan and Anna. Loving daughter of Ken (dec) and Marian. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Justin & Dayna, Adam, Angela & Ben and daughter-in-law of Sally & Mick Lane. Aged 39 Years 'Cup Half Full' Family and friends of NATALIE are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St John's Anglican Church, Waite Street, Moss Vale on Friday (December 13, 2019) appointed to commence at 11.00am. Followed by interment at Moss Vale Cemetery. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb
Published in Southern Highland News on Dec. 11, 2019