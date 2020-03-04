|
|
TROY, Jennifer Anne (nee Doust) Died peacefully at home in Sutton Forest 27/02/2020 aged 66 years Loving wife of Terrance and mother of Benn and Ange, Zoe and Paul, and Adam (dec). Daughter of Ken & Kath (dec). Fantastic sister and sister-in-law to Ian, Allison and John, Amanda and Wayne, Penny, Kate and Steve, Sue and Barry. Indulgent Nana to Tom, Henry, Grace, Charlotte, Georgia, Luka and Castor. Dedicated nurse for 45 years. She loved adventures, whales, dragon boating and dachshunds (especially Ruby). Already missed by her many friends and colleagues as well as the extended Troy and Doust families. A Celebration of Jen's Adventures will be held at 3pm, Sunday 8th March at the Quarterdeck in Narooma. Jenny requested casual and colourful clothing and no flowers please. If you wish, a donation can be made to Fred Hollow's Foundation on the day. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb
Published in Southern Highland News on Mar. 4, 2020