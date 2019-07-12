Home
Services
Southern Highlands Funerals
415 Argyle Street
Moss Vale, New South Wales 2577
(02) 4869 2888
Resources
More Obituaries for Neil WEBSTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil Carlton (Carl) WEBSTER

Add a Memory
Neil Carlton (Carl) WEBSTER Notice
WEBSTER - Neil Carlton (Carl) Passed away July 9, 2019 Late of Sutton Forest. Dearly loved husband of Nancy (Dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Robyn and Brett and Tony. Cherished Pop of Liam, Alyssa, Jenna and Chelsea, and great-grandfather of Harrison, Lacey and Ella. Aged 85 years Forever in our hearts - finally resting Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service for Carl to be held at All Saint's Anglican Church, Illawarra Highway, Sutton Forest on Thursday (July 18, 2019) to commence at 11am. Following the service, interment will take place in Bundanoon Cemetery. SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS FUNERALS 415 Argyle Street, Moss Vale Phone 4869 2888
Published in Southern Highland News on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.