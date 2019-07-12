|
|
WEBSTER - Neil Carlton (Carl) Passed away July 9, 2019 Late of Sutton Forest. Dearly loved husband of Nancy (Dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Robyn and Brett and Tony. Cherished Pop of Liam, Alyssa, Jenna and Chelsea, and great-grandfather of Harrison, Lacey and Ella. Aged 85 years Forever in our hearts - finally resting Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service for Carl to be held at All Saint's Anglican Church, Illawarra Highway, Sutton Forest on Thursday (July 18, 2019) to commence at 11am. Following the service, interment will take place in Bundanoon Cemetery. SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS FUNERALS 415 Argyle Street, Moss Vale Phone 4869 2888
Published in Southern Highland News on July 12, 2019