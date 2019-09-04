Home
More Obituaries for Patricia BAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Bridget BAKER


1927 - 2019
Patricia Bridget BAKER Notice
BAKER, Patricia Bridget 24th April 1927 - 29th August 2019 Passed away peacefully in her sleep at home. Beloved Wife of Ronald Leslie (dec). Devoted Mother to Carol, Lesley, Sharon (dec) and Raymond. Much loved Grandmother to her 8 Grandchildren. Adored Great Grandmother to her 7 Great Grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service and offering of Prayers for Patricia's life, to be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Bendooley Street, Bowral on Friday 6th September 2019, commencing at 11.00am. Interment will follow at Bowral Cemetery.



Published in Southern Highland News on Sept. 4, 2019
