|
|
BAKER, Patricia Bridget 24th April 1927 - 29th August 2019 Passed away peacefully in her sleep at home. Beloved Wife of Ronald Leslie (dec). Devoted Mother to Carol, Lesley, Sharon (dec) and Raymond. Much loved Grandmother to her 8 Grandchildren. Adored Great Grandmother to her 7 Great Grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service and offering of Prayers for Patricia's life, to be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Bendooley Street, Bowral on Friday 6th September 2019, commencing at 11.00am. Interment will follow at Bowral Cemetery.
Published in Southern Highland News on Sept. 4, 2019