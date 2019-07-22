|
|
BLEAKLEY, Paul Charles July 16, 2019. Late of Bowral. Dearly loved husband of Tanya. Loved son of Ian and Fay (both dec). Loved father, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Forever In Our Hearts Family and friends of PAUL are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St Jude's Anglican Church, Bendooley Street, Bowral on Thursday (July 25, 2019) appointed to commence at 11.00am. Followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to CanAssist would be appreciated. A donation box will be available at the church. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb
Published in Southern Highland News from July 22 to July 24, 2019