BELL, Peter of Woonona, formerly of Bowral Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on 28 August 2019. Dearly loved and adored son of Jack and Leonie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of David and Fran, Stuart and Mandy and a dear Uncle of Taylor, Lauren and Ruby. Peter will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends. Aged 63 Years Forever loved and sadly missed Relatives and friends are invited to attend Peter's funeral service to be held in the Chapel at Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli, TOMORROW, Saturday 7 September, 2019 at 1pm.
Published in Southern Highland News on Sept. 6, 2019