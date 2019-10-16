|
|
GILL Peter Donald 25 May 1944 - 11 October 2019
Passed away peacefully
Beloved husband and best friend of Ann.
Cherished son of Hilda and Allan (dec).
Dearly loved brother of Barbara Edmonds.
Loved and adored father and father-in-law of
Christopher and Andrea, Jo and Dan.
Much loved and treasured Pa of
Sam, Nick, Gus and Charlie.
Private cremation.
A celebration of Pete's life will be held at
East Hotel, 69 Canberra Ave, Kingston, ACT
on SATURDAY 26 October 2019,
from 11am until 3.30pm.
Published in Southern Highland News on Oct. 16, 2019