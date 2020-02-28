Home
Southern Highlands Funerals
415 Argyle Street
Moss Vale, New South Wales 2577
(02) 4869 2888
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Stephen's Anglican Church, Main Street, Mittagong
Robert Eylin BARTON

BARTON - Robert Eylin Late of Mittagong Passed away peacefully February 23, 2020 Loved husband of Genevieve (Deceased). Cherished father of Rhys, Justine, Alison and Stephen. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a funeral service for Robert to be held at St. Stephen's Anglican Church, Main Street, Mittagong, on Wednesday March 4, 2020 to commence at 11.30am. Interment will follow at the Berrima Cemetery. SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS FUNERALS 415 Argyle Street, Moss Vale 4869 2888 Member A.F.D.A.
Published in Southern Highland News on Feb. 28, 2020
