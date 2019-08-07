|
WHEATLEY, Robert Kenneth (Bob) August 2nd, 2019. Born in Milton, late of Moss Vale. Dearly loved husband of Helen. Very proud father of Toni & Paul, Rob & Justine. Loved pop of Blake, Corey (dec), Tamsyn and Brody. Brother to Allan and Barry. Aged 77 Years Family and friends of BOB are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St John's Anglican Church, Waite Street, Moss Vale on Tuesday (August 13, 2019) appointed to commence at 1.30pm. Bob will be interred at Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery on Wednesday 14th August, 2019. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb
Published in Southern Highland News on Aug. 7, 2019