Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert WHEATLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Kenneth (Bob) WHEATLEY

Add a Memory
Robert Kenneth (Bob) WHEATLEY Notice
WHEATLEY, Robert Kenneth (Bob) August 2nd, 2019. Born in Milton, late of Moss Vale. Dearly loved husband of Helen. Very proud father of Toni & Paul, Rob & Justine. Loved pop of Blake, Corey (dec), Tamsyn and Brody. Brother to Allan and Barry. Aged 77 Years Family and friends of BOB are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St John's Anglican Church, Waite Street, Moss Vale on Tuesday (August 13, 2019) appointed to commence at 1.30pm. Bob will be interred at Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery on Wednesday 14th August, 2019. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb



logo
Published in Southern Highland News on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.