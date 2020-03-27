Home
Robert (Bob) LINDLEY

Robert (Bob) LINDLEY Notice
LINDLEY, Robert (Bob) March 24, 2020. Late of Bowral. Beloved husband of Margaret (dec) and dear friend of Ann. Loved father and father-in-law of David & Bertha, Michael (dec) & Toni, Karen & Christopher, Margo & Paul. Loving grandfather to his 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Aged 88 Years Due to the current COVID-19 crisis Bob's funeral will be held as a private family service. A memorial service will be held at a date to be advised. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb



Published in Southern Highland News on Mar. 27, 2020
