LINDLEY, Robert (Bob) March 24, 2020. Late of Bowral. Beloved husband of Margaret (dec) and dear friend of Ann. Loved father and father-in-law of David & Bertha, Michael (dec) & Toni, Karen & Christopher, Margo & Paul. Loving grandfather to his 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Aged 88 Years Due to the current COVID-19 crisis Bob's funeral will be held as a private family service. A memorial service will be held at a date to be advised. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb
Published in Southern Highland News on Mar. 27, 2020