STEEL, Mrs Rosemary F Passed away Tuesday night. Beloved and devoted Wife to Ian (deceased). Loving Mum to Amanda and Elizabeth. Cherished 'Nonna' to Romanna and Wolf. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Friends and family are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at 11.00am on Wednesday 21st August at the Uniting Church Albert Street, Mittagong. There will be refreshments served after the service. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb



Published in Southern Highland News on Aug. 19, 2019
