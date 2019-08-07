Home
Stewart Tabram


1928 - 2019
Stewart Tabram Notice
Tabram

Stewart Frank

Passed away peacefully 30th July 2019 in Corowa. Aged 91 years.

Late of the Southern Highlands. 

Beloved husband of Florence Bessie Tabram - Betty (dec). 

Loving Father of Linda (dec), Patricia, Stephanie and Christopher. Loving Grandfather and great Grandfather. 

Family and friends of Stewart are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at Howard Squires Funerals, 11A Sanger Street, Corowa, on Friday 9th August 2019 to commence at 11:00am. 

Howard Squires Funerals

11A Sanger Street Corowa, (02) 6033 4255
Published in Southern Highland News on Aug. 7, 2019
