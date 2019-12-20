Home
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St Jude's Anglican Church
8 Bendooley Street
Bowral
Susan Ione (Susie) VICARS

Susan Ione (Susie) VICARS Notice
VICARS, Susan Ione (Susie) December 15, 2019. Late of Bowral NSW. Beloved wife of Peter (William) (dec). Much loved mother of Andrew, David and Robert and stepmother of Will. Loved sister of Sally and Robert (dec). Adored mother-in-law to Chris, Trina (dec), Diana, Janie and loving grandmother to Sam, Ben, Alexandra, Lachlan (dec), Anna, Daniel, James, Nicholas, Georgie, Jemima and Johnny. Aged 82 Years 'Will be deeply missed' Relatives and friends of Susan are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St Jude's Anglican Church, 38 Bendooley Street, Bowral on Monday December 30th, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. Followed by a private cremation. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb



Published in Southern Highland News on Dec. 20, 2019
