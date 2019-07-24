|
CURCURUTO, Sylvia July 19, 2019. Late of Moss Vale. Dearly loved wife of Joseph (dec). Loved mother of Tracey, John, Stephen and Kristina. Loving grandmother and great grandmother. Aged 72 Years Family and friends of SYLVIA are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St Peter's Catholic Church, Church Street, Burrawang on Friday (July 26, 2019) appointed to commence at 11.00am. Followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb
Published in Southern Highland News on July 24, 2019