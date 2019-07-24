Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia CURCURUTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia CURCURUTO

Add a Memory
Sylvia CURCURUTO Notice
CURCURUTO, Sylvia July 19, 2019. Late of Moss Vale. Dearly loved wife of Joseph (dec). Loved mother of Tracey, John, Stephen and Kristina. Loving grandmother and great grandmother. Aged 72 Years Family and friends of SYLVIA are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St Peter's Catholic Church, Church Street, Burrawang on Friday (July 26, 2019) appointed to commence at 11.00am. Followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb



logo
Published in Southern Highland News on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.