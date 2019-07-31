Home
Trevor Glenn LUKE

Trevor Glenn LUKE Notice
LUKE, Trevor Glenn July 28, 2019. Late of Moss Vale. Dearly devoted husband of Dawn. Amazing dad to Glenn and Donna. Proud grandfather of Hanna, Dylan and Aiden. Loved brother-in-law of Robert & Vicki and loyal friend to many. Aged 86 years Family and friends of TREVOR are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St John's Anglican Church, Waite Street, Moss Vale on Thursday (August 1, 2019) appointed to commence at 11.00am. Followed by a private cremation. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb



Published in Southern Highland News on July 31, 2019
