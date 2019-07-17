|
Una Blanche FORD-GASH (nee Benson) July 14, 2019. Late of Bowral. Dearly loved wife of Lewis Victor Ford (dec) and Kenneth Henry Gash (dec). Loved mother of Owen and Murray. Grandmother of Mark and Melanie (dec) and great grandmother of Lewis and Hamish. Aged 96 Years Family and friends of UNA are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Harbison Care Chapel, Charlotte Street, Burradoo on Monday (July 22, 2019) appointed to commence at 11.00am. Followed by interment at Bowral Cemetery. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb
Published in Southern Highland News on July 17, 2019