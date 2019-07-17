Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Una FORD-GASH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Una Blanche (BENSON) FORD-GASH

Add a Memory
Una Blanche (BENSON) FORD-GASH Notice
Una Blanche FORD-GASH (nee Benson) July 14, 2019. Late of Bowral. Dearly loved wife of Lewis Victor Ford (dec) and Kenneth Henry Gash (dec). Loved mother of Owen and Murray. Grandmother of Mark and Melanie (dec) and great grandmother of Lewis and Hamish. Aged 96 Years Family and friends of UNA are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Harbison Care Chapel, Charlotte Street, Burradoo on Monday (July 22, 2019) appointed to commence at 11.00am. Followed by interment at Bowral Cemetery. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb



logo
Published in Southern Highland News on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.