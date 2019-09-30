Home
Ursula "Uschi" ERIKSSON

Ursula "Uschi" ERIKSSON Notice
Ursula Eriksson "Uschi" 25/9/1943 - 25/9/2019 Late of Bowral No words can adequately describe how deeply loved and cherished she was. Perfect wife, mother, Weeya, Oma, sister, daughter, Tante, Aunty and friend. The life of the party and our central force. She adored us all and we are grieving the sudden loss of her from our lives. The outpouring of love for her from her family, friends and community is overwhelming and says everything about the life she lived. To those who fought so hard for her and honoured her so highly we thank you. Robert, Celia and James warmly invite family and friends to attend a celebration of Uschi's life to be held at Bowral Golf Club, Kangaloon Road Bowral on Thursday 3 rd October 2019 from 3pm. Played well! X.



Published in Southern Highland News on Sept. 30, 2019
