Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Yerrinbool Rural Fire Brigade Station
Vincent CHADWICK


1931 - 2020
Vincent CHADWICK Notice
CHADWICK, Vincent 6th January 1931 - 10th March 2020 Lifetime resident of Yerrinbool Husband of Joy. Father of Belinda (dec) and Stuart. Father-in-law to Katrina. Adoring grandfather of Flynn and Reid. Loved brother of William (dec), Mary (dec), Stephen (dec), Elizabeth (dec) and Julie. Aged 89 Years A private cremation has taken place. Family and friends of VINCENT are invited to a celebration of Vincent's life at the Yerrinbool Rural Fire Brigade Station from 1pm on Saturday 21st March 2020. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb



Published in Southern Highland News on Mar. 18, 2020
