CAREY, Violet Lorna (Betty) September 22, 2019. Late of Bowral. Dearly loved wife of Sidney (dec). Loved mother of Patricia, Christeen, Sid, Terry (dec), and Denise (dec). Loved grandmother and great grandmother. Aged 88 Years Family and friends of BETTY are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at Lady Rose Funerals Chapel, 36 Bowral Street, Bowral on Thursday (October 3, 2019) appointed to commence at 11.30am. Followed by a private cremation. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb
Published in Southern Highland News on Sept. 30, 2019