Home
Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ Church Bong Bong
Church Road
Moss Vale
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren HARRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren William HARRIS

Add a Memory
Warren William HARRIS Notice
HARRIS, Warren William Passed away peacefully 1st March 2020 Aged 82 years Beloved Husband of Wendy. Loving father of Leanne, Jennifer (deceased) and Catherine. Father-in-law to Damien, Graham and Craig. Loved pop to Matthew, Emma, Adelaide and Miles. Familly and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service for Warren, to be held at Christ Church Bong Bong, Church Road, Moss Vale on Wednesday 11th March, 2020 commencing at 11.00am. A private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers please donations can be made to the RSPCA.



logo
Published in Southern Highland News on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Warren's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -