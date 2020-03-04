|
|
HARRIS, Warren William Passed away peacefully 1st March 2020 Aged 82 years Beloved Husband of Wendy. Loving father of Leanne, Jennifer (deceased) and Catherine. Father-in-law to Damien, Graham and Craig. Loved pop to Matthew, Emma, Adelaide and Miles. Familly and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service for Warren, to be held at Christ Church Bong Bong, Church Road, Moss Vale on Wednesday 11th March, 2020 commencing at 11.00am. A private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers please donations can be made to the RSPCA.
Published in Southern Highland News on Mar. 4, 2020