PLATT, Wilfred Charles Passed away 31st July, 2019 Aged 92 years. Late of Wiley Park, Bass Hill & Moss Vale. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (dec). Dearly loved father to Allan, Denise, Phillip and their partners. Loved Grandfather and great grandfather. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service for Wilfred to be held at the Bowral Baptist Church, Merrigang Street, Bowral on Thursday 15th August, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. Interment will follow at Kemps Creek Cemetery, 230-260 Western Road, Kemps Creek.
Published in Southern Highland News on Aug. 9, 2019