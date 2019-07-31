Home
William Ernest "Bill" HURDITCH

HURDITCH William Ernest "Bill" Passed away peacefully, 27th July 2019 Aged 90 years Much loved husband of Allison (deceased) Cherished father of Chris, John and Libby. Father-in-law of Peter and Susan. The funeral to celebrate Bill's life will be held G. Beavan Funerals Chapel, 34 Station Street in Bowral at 11am on Wednesday 7th August 2019. A private cremation will follow. We're grateful for all those at Anthem Bowral who cared for him so lovingly, and for those who befriended and visited him, especially during his final years.



Published in Southern Highland News on July 31, 2019
