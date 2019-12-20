|
DONNELLY, William John "Bill" 9/7/1931 - 18/12/2019 Late of Pepperfield, Bowral Formerly of Concord Treasured husband of Marjorie. Much loved father of Janet and Stephen and father-in-law of Leigh and Suzanne. Devoted Pa of Luke, Liam, Belinda, Lachlan, Nathan and Harrison and Great Pa of Julia, Lyra and Andrew. A Memorial Service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at Pepperfield House, Pepperfield Lifestyle Resort, 8 Wiseman Road, East Bowral on Saturday 21st December 2019 commencing at 12pm. A private cremation has taken place.
Published in Southern Highland News on Dec. 20, 2019